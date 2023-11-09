Google News
Fashion & Lifestyle

Salt Attire opens a store in Mall of India

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
24
0
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Founded in 2018 in India, Salt Attire has stores in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi: Indian women’s wear brand Salt Attire has launched its new store in Noida’s Mall of India, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“Hello Noida we are here !! SALT ATTIRE, the most loved Women’s Westernwear Brand opens its doors at Mall Of India for all the Fashionable, Trendy, Style conscious Women out there. So what will be your attire from SALT this Festive???,” said Abhinav Dogra General Manager at Salt Attire.

IndiaRetailing reported the opening of two new Salt Attire stores in Delhi-NCR in the month of October. Read more about it here.

Founded in 2018 in India, Salt Attire is a women’s clothing brand which sells tailored fit pants, anti-gaping shirts, lightweight skirts, fuss-free tops and other products.

The brand has stores in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi and Mumbai.

Fashion & Lifestyle

