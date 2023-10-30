Salt Attire launches two new stores in Delhi-NCR

The new Salt Attire outlets are in Delhi and Noida

New Delhi: Women’s workwear brand Salt Attire has recently launched two new stores in Noida and Delhi, the company announced in a press release. The two new stores are located in DLF Saket Mall, New Delhi and DLF Mall of India, Noida.

The store located in Delhi spans 700 sq. ft. while the one located in Noida spans 600 sq. ft. Salt Attire has a total of six retail outlets —three in Mumbai, one each at Infiniti Malad, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, and Nexus Seawoods in Navi Mumbai; and three in the Delhi-NCR region, one each at DLF Avenue in Saket, Mall of India in Noida, and Mega Mall in Gurugram.

Commenting on the same, Dipti Tolani, Founder, of SALT Attire said, “Salt Attire is committed to understanding the Indian woman’s body type and designing garments to make it a flawless 9 am-9 pm ensemble. Currently, we are present in Mumbai and Delhi, and we’re determined to make our collection accessible to a wider audience across India.”

Salt Attire is a 9-9 clothing brand which sells Tailored fit pants, anti-gaping shirts, lightweight skirts, fuss-free tops and other products.