The French company currently operates more than 40 exclusive stores in India out of which 2 are situated in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Lacoste, the French clothing brand, opens a new store in Bengaluru, Karnataka, a company official announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“Another addition to the Garden City Bengaluru…Mall of Asia now open” said Abhishek Raj, COO of Lacoste India in a LinkedIn post.

The store is located in the newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Read more about it here.

The company currently operates more than 40 exclusive stores in India out of which 5 are situated in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Even as Lacoste was among the early birds to enter India three decades ago, the French casualwear giant Lacoste has had a measured approach in India and opened only about 40 stores here in three decades. Now, Lacoste aims to be a bit more aggressive with plans to open about 50 standalone stores in the country in the next five years, Marcus Meyer took charge as Chief Executive Officer – Asia Pacific for Lacoste told IndiaRetailing in a September interview.

Founded in 1933 by French Tennis player Rene Lacoste and co-founder Andre Gillier, Lacoste is a French clothing brand which is said to be the first clothing brand in the world to feature its logo on its clothing.

The company today has over 1,000 stores and 15,000 points of sales in 98 countries and its products are also available across 32 online stores in the world.