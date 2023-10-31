Utilizing GoKwik’s network intelligence with over 100 million shoppers, Pepe Jeans aims to diminish non-deliverable COD orders

New Delhi: The UK-based fashion brand Pepe Jeans London has collaborated with e-commerce platform GoKwik to broaden its cash-on-delivery reach across India and reduce return expenses, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Pepe Jeans has collaborated with Gokwik to enhance the company’s online presence by extending cash-on-delivery service to a broader range of postal codes. Utilizing GoKwik’s network intelligence with over 100 million shoppers, Pepe Jeans aims to diminish non-deliverable COD orders.

“Cash on delivery is a distinct preference for the majority of Indian consumers, and this preference brings with it the intricate issue of RTO,” said Manish Kapoor the CEO and MD of Pepe Jeans India.

Cash on Delivery in India has widespread popularity and is crucial for long-term expansion in a business, the release said.

Gokwik is known for its data-based intelligence solution which analyses customer’s behaviour across 200 parameters and calculates their probability of returning the order. Gokwik claims that it has saved over 130 crores of brands with its solution.

“We are constantly committed to building solutions that help eCommerce brands grow at a high speed yet sustainable pace,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder & CEO of GoKwik.

Founded in 2020 Gokwik is a data & technology-led enabler, building a full-stack solution suite for eCommerce and D2C brands to help them unlock business growth.

Incorporated in Portobello, London, United Kingdom in 1973 Pepe Jeans came to India in 1989.

