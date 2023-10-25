Google News
Rare Rabbit opens its largest store in India

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
Source: LinkedIn Post
New Delhi: The Indian fashion brand Rare Rabbit opened its biggest store in India on Wednesday in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The new store is located in the Horizon Tower in the Pink City. “Welcome to our largest store in India, Grand Opening on 25th Oct, Horizon Tower Jaipur,” Karsan Bedi, senior manager of sales and operations at Rare Rabbit said in a LinkedIn post while sharing a video post.

In April, Rare Rabbit reached a milestone by rolling out its 100th store at Vega City Mall, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru. Read more about it here.

Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

The brand was founded in 2015 by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare by Manish Poddar, a subsidiary of Rahamani Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

 

