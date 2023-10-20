Ram Charan is Manyavar’s new brand ambassador

Actor Ram Charan will be seen in the new campaign of Manyavar named #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season

Bengaluru: Men’s ethnic wear brand Manyavar has signed Indian actor Ram Charan as its new brand ambassador. Under this partnership, he will be seen in the new campaign of Manyavar named #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season.

“We are honoured to welcome Ram Charan to the Manyavar family. His charisma, charm, and global appeal among a diverse audience align perfectly with Manyavar’s vision of dressing the modern Indian man. With Ram Charan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connection with our audiences,” said Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer of Vedant Fashions Ltd.

The new campaign film unveils a story centred around the relationship between a father and his son.

“I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men’s festive fashion in India. Manyavar’s commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me,” said Charan.

Kolkata-based ethnic wear brand Manyavar was launched in 2002 by Ravi Modi and is parented by a 24-year-old company Vedant Fashions Ltd. The company forayed into women’s wear with the launch of Mohey in 2015.

Apart from Manyavar and Mohey, other fashion brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev and Mebav. The company has over 600 stores across 230 cities in India and more than 11 stores outside India.