Food & Beverage

Tata Starbucks is about to open its second store in Faridabad

Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Starbucks entered Faridabad earlier this year by opening a store in the then-newly opened Pebble Downtown Mall

New Delhi: Starbucks, an American coffee shop chain is all set to open its second store in the city of Faridabad. The store is going to open in the newly opened shopping centre The Mall of Faridabad which is situated in NIT, Faridabad, Haryana.

A store on the ground floor of the mall branded Starbucks is currently under fit-outs. Starbucks entered Faridabad earlier this year in the month of March by opening a store in another new shopping centre Pebble Downtown Mall. Read more about it here.

Now the company is set to open its latest store in the newly opened The Mall of Faridabad. Mall of Faridabad opened its doors on Monday. Read more about it here.

Starbucks entered India in alliance with Tata Group. The first Starbucks store in India was opened on the 19th of October in 2012 at the Elphinstone Building, Horniman Circle, Mumbai.

