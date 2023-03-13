Starbucks enters Faridabad and Ghaziabad

American coffee chain Starbucks recently opened a store each in these emerging national capital region cities

New Delhi: Tata Starbucks Ltd. has entered Faridabad and Ghaziabad with new outlets, a company official announced on social media.

The American coffee chain that operates in India through a collaboration with the conglomerate Tata group has several stores in Delhi NCR. However, this is the first time it will be entering Faridabad and Ghaziabad. While Faridabad belongs to Haryana and Ghaziabad is in Uttar Pradesh, the cities are part of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The store in Faridabad will be located in the city’s newest mall, Pebble Downtown at Bata Chowk metro station, sector 12, Udit Shah, new business development at Starbucks announced on LinkedIn. He added that Ghaziabad’s Starbucks will be located at Shipra Mall, Vaibhav Khand in Indirapuram.

Starbucks, an American coffeehouse chain, entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Currently, the brand operates in more than 300 stores in more than 35 cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bhopal, Udaipur, Dehradun and many more. Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, TATA Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee – A Tata Alliance.

Pebble Downtown has recently started operations in Faridabad. The mall has a few stores like Chunmun and Lifestyle and is still onboarding more brands.

Established in 2005, Shipra Mall in Indirapuram is home to over 50 brands. The mall houses fashion and beauty brands along with food outlets.