Shiseido launches its first standalone boutique store in India

Located at the ground level in Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai, the new store is spread across 400 sq. ft.

Mumbai: Baccarose, the India partner of the global Japanese beauty brand Shiseido, has opened its first standalone boutique store in India. Located at the ground level in Inorbit Mall in Mumbai’s Malad area, the new store is spread across 400 sq. ft.

The store was inaugurated by Tamannaah Bhatia, the first brand ambassador in India for Shiseido Skincare range along with Nicole Tan, president and chief executive officer, Shiseido Asia Pacific; Nicolas Baudonnet, vice president – Fragrance and Cosmetics Division, Shiseido Asia Pacific and Kadambari Lakhani, director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

The store features trained beauty consultants to provide personalized consultations, enabling customers to discover products tailored to their individual needs and preferences.

Nicolas Baudonnet, vice president – Fragrance and Cosmetics Division said, “Our brand has a rich heritage of over 150 years, and we are delighted to bring our expertise and innovative products to Indian consumers. The opening of our first stand-alone boutique store at Inorbit Mall, Malad signifies our commitment to providing an exceptional shopping experience and helping individuals embrace their unique beauty.”

Speaking about the store launch, Kadambari Lakhani, director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. said, “Shiseido’s unique approach to beauty, blending tradition and innovation, personalisation and regimen-based skincare provides enhanced clinical efficacious skincare solutions that resonates perfectly with the Indian consumer. We are confident that this store will become a beauty destination of choice for many.”

Shiseido said that the store will have the Skin Visualizer, a touch-free device the brand has developed that instantly measures and visualizes the current condition of beauty circulation. Based on the results, customers can get personalized consultations from beauty experts, enabling them to discover products tailored to their specific skin type, concerns, and preferences.

Founded in 1872, Shiseido is a beauty brand offering a wide range of skincare products and cosmetics. Shiseido is set to further solidify its presence in India. Currently, its products are available at 62 retail outlets across the country, with plans to reach 75 doors by the end of the year. Shiseido continues to expand its online presence. The brand’s products can be found at popular online retailers such as Parcos, Nykaa, Shoppers Stop, and Sephora.

In 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose, an omni-channel and retail distribution hub for luxury beauty brands in India.