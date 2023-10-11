Japanese beauty brand Shiseido to open first store in India

In addition to opening its first store at Inorbit Mall on 18 October, the brand has signed up actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its first brand ambassador in the country

Mumbai: Japanese beauty and cosmetics giant Shiseido, in collaboration with its India distributor Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd., will open its first Shiseido boutique in India on 18 October at Inorbit Mall Malad in Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the brand has appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as its first brand ambassador in India for the brand Shiseido Skincare range.

“With the appointment of Tamannaah and expanding our presence in the market with the opening of our first brand Shiseido store in Mumbai, we are looking forward to bringing Indian beauty enthusiasts on an exciting journey ahead with the brand,” Nicolas Baudonnet, vice president, fragrance and cosmetics division, Shiseido Asia Pacific said.

Speaking about the celebrity association, Kadambari Lakhani, director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. said, “Tamannaah Bhatia embodies the essence of timeless beauty and has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma. This partnership promises to bring together the rich traditions of Japanese skincare innovation with the dazzling allure of Bollywood glamour, setting the stage for an enchanting journey into the world of beauty that transcends cultural boundaries.”

Speaking about the association Tamannaah Bhatia said, “Shiseido’s commitment to innovation, quality, and celebrating individuality resonates with me on a personal level. I believe that beauty is not just about external appearance, but also about feeling confident and empowered in your own skin.”

Founded in 1872, Shiseido is a beauty brand offering a wide range of skincare products and cosmetics. Shiseido is set to further solidify its presence in India. Currently, its products are available at 62 retail outlets across the country, with plans to reach 75 doors by the end of the year. Shiseido continues to expand its online presence. The brand’s products can be found at popular online retailers such as Parcos, Nykaa, Shoppers Stop, and Sephora.

In 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose, an omni-channel and retail distribution hub for luxury beauty brands in India.