Wrangler opens its world’s largest store in Bengaluru

The new omnichannel-enabled retail store, located at Indiranagar, Bengaluru, covers an area of 4,500 sq. ft., and is Wrangler’s biggest store in the world

Bengaluru: Lifestyle brand Wrangler has launched its first flagship store in India. The new omnichannel-enabled retail store is situated on 100 ft. road in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Covering an expansive area of 4,500 sq. ft., it ranks as the largest Wrangler store on a global scale, the company said.

“We are excited to launch Wrangler’s first flagship store in Bengaluru. With consumer behaviour changing in an ever-evolving retail landscape, we continue to prioritise providing our products and an impactful brand experience to our growing base of young, sophisticated consumers in India,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle that operates Wrangler stores in India.

Built with an investment of approximately Rs 3 crore, the store offers a range of fits for both men and women along with collections that are part of its newest collaborations. This includes the collaborative collection with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The denim brand appointed Mandhana as its brand ambassador in June 2023.

The store interior and the brand’s new collection are themed around motorbikes. “Wrangler is a legacy brand known for its cowboy style. In India, we are replacing the horse with bikes. Thus, we are embracing our heritage while making it highly relevant to the newer generation,” said Chhabra.

The store features multiple technological touch points such as smart fitting rooms, electronic shelf labels for real-time in-store display and price parity across offline and online stores, and digital screens to update consumers about the entire offerings from the brand in real time.

Additionally, the store showcases a digital wall art, which is India’s first augmented reality (AR) mural created by a fashion brand within the country.

The store is also equipped with multiple AI cameras that capture and analyze consumer behavior, providing insights into which areas of the store are most frequented and where consumers tend to spend more time.

American workwear brand Wrangler was established in 1947 by Blue Bell, a denim manufacturing company. The brand is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands Inc., which also owns denim brand Lee.

In 2021, Kontoor Brands moved its Lee and Wrangler business from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with the retail tech platform Ace Turtle.

Today, Ace Turtle retails Wrangler products directly to consumers via its branded webstore www.wrangler.in and 54 physical retail stores across India. It is also available in online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa and department store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop and Centro.

“We will be opening about 50 more Wrangler stores in the next 12 months,” added Chhabra.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global brands, such as Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets.