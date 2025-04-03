Smarsters: Redefining kids’ furniture to foster holistic child development

Looking forward, key ambition for the brand is channel expansion and achieving CM3 positivity

Smarsters is a premium children’s furniture and décor brand that was launched in 2022 by Ashni Biyani and Avni Biyani. The brand aims to provide thoughtfully designed furniture that enhances children’s holistic development while sparking their curiosity and imagination.

It offers a range of furniture pieces, with some of its best-selling products including the All Rounder Study Desk, Climbr Bunk Bed, Skyline Study Desk, Jigsaw Chair, and Rockstar Study Desk. These are designed not just for comfort and utility but also to create an engaging learning and play environment for children.

Smarsters differentiates itself in the market through its strong emphasis on customer-driven strategies. It utilises in-depth customer analysis and niche targeting to ensure its products cater to specific needs. The brand also invests in frequent creative overhauls, ensuring that both its products and marketing campaigns remain fresh and relevant. Lead-driven conversions through well-planned campaigns further strengthen its market presence.

Initially an online-first brand, Smarsters has recently ventured into offline retail. In January 2024, the company opened its first standalone store at Kopa Mall, Pune. Additionally, the brand has expanded its footprint through shop-in-shop (SIS) collaborations with retailers such as Crosswords, HomeTown, and Studio Pepperfry, making its products available across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar​

Looking forward, the key ambition for the brand is channel expansion, which includes increasing its presence in both physical retail and online marketplaces. Moreover, it is focused on achieving CM3 positivity, ensuring that its contribution margin remains positive even as it expands, highlighting a commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.

“The key business philosophy is to prioritise the holistic development of children by designing and creating furniture and decor products that are thoughtfully designed to foster a sense of curiosity, imagination, and self-sufficiency,” said its co-founders.

The market for premium children’s furniture in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing parental investment in ergonomically designed, multi-functional, and aesthetically appealing furniture. The rise of omnichannel retail strategies has also played a role in shaping customer preferences, with many direct-to-consumer brands, including Smarsters, leveraging physical stores to enhance brand engagement.