Nestle expands Nescafe ready-to-drink market

New Delhi: Swiss FMCG major Nestle is expanding its ready-to-drink cold coffee range under its Nescafe brand in various markets, including India.

Ready-to-drink beverages are the fastest-growing segment globally, growing at double digits, largely driven by cold coffee consumption among Gen Z and millennial consumers.

The company is “expanding its Nescafe ready-to-drink cold coffee range to India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Brazil to meet the needs of young consumers who prioritise convenience, variety and on-the-go options”, Nestle said in a statement.

In India, the MENA region and Brazil, where approximately a quarter of the population are young people, Nestle is tapping into the potential of these markets with its Nescafe ready-to-drink range, it added.

“With markets like India and those in MENA having largely been untapped up until now, we are confident we can grow the cold coffee category in these geographies,” said Michael Briner, Zone AOA and Global Category Lead for Ready-to-Drink at Nestle’s Coffee Brands Strategic Business Unit.

In India, Nestle has already introduced Nescafe cold coffee at a price point of Rs 50 and Rs 75 a month back.