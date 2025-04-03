Mukta A2 Cinemas reopens in Vizag with new makeover, enhanced experience

The Vizag upgrade is part of Mukta A2 Cinemas’ broader strategy to enhance its movie experience by investing in superior technology and customer comfort

New Delhi: Mukta A2 Cinemas has reopened its Vizag multiplex with a modern, luxurious makeover, the company said in a release on Thursday.

Located on the 4th Floor of Vizag Centro Mall, Opp. Super Bazar Main Road, Jagadamba Junction, Town Kotha Road, the upgraded three-screen facility launched over the weekend with the much-anticipated blockbuster Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The revamped cinema boasts 2K Laser and 3D projection systems, delivering crystal-clear visuals with enhanced colour depth and detail. Complementing this is a Dolby Atmos surround sound system designed to offer an immersive auditory experience, making audiences feel like they are part of the action.

“This theatre has always meant something to Vizag. So we didn’t just renovate it—we brought it back to life with heart. It’s now a space where people can watch films the way they’re meant to be watched—with great sound, beautiful visuals, and real comfort,” said Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta Arts Ltd.

The reopening coincides with a vibrant phase for Telugu cinema, with major releases such as Robinhood and MAD Square drawing strong audiences. Nithiin’s Robinhood has opened to positive reviews and is already setting the stage for its sequel, Brotherhood of Robinhood. Meanwhile, MAD Square continues to captivate younger audiences, paving the way for MAD 3.

“We believe the audience deserves the very best—because they are the real stars of cinema. Whether it’s a festive family outing, a first-day-first-show, or just a weekend escape—this cinema is now built to make people feel good, seen, and welcomed,” said Satwik Lele, CEO of Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Mukta A2 Cinemas, a subsidiary of Mukta Arts Ltd., currently operates 26 locations with 70 screens across India. Additionally, the company manages 16 screens through joint ventures with Asian Cinemas in Hyderabad, six screens through its Bahrain subsidiary, and seven screens in Saudi Arabia under Mukta A2 Multiplex WLL. This expansion brings the total screen count under Mukta Arts Ltd.’s control to 99.

The Vizag upgrade is part of Mukta A2 Cinemas’ broader strategy to enhance its movie experience by investing in superior technology and customer comfort. With a commitment to accessibility, quality, and innovation, Mukta A2 Cinemas aims to provide premium cinematic experiences across India and beyond.