Tasva opens its 61st store in the biggest mall of Faridabad

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
The store is situated in the Mall of Faridabad, NIT, Faridabad which recently opened and is the biggest mall of the city

New Delhi: Tasva an ethnic menswear brand opened its 61st store in Faridabad, Haryana, a company official announced on social media.

“Proud to announce the Launch of TASVA | Aditya Birla Group x Tarun Tahilianistore no 61 At Pacific Mall of Faridabad, NIT,” Tanveer Kaur, zonal head and regional business development manager for North India at Tasva announced in a Linkedin post on Monday

The store is situated in the Mall of Faridabad, located in the commercial hub of New Industrial Township area of Faridabad. The biggest mall in Faridabad opened its doors to public on Monday. Read more about it here.

