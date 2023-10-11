Pacific Group’s The Mall of Faridabad to open soon

The opening ceremony of the mall is scheduled at 12 pm on 16 October 2023

New Delhi: The Pacific Group has officially announced the launch of The Mall of Faridabad, the sixth mall in its portfolio. Spread across 4 lakh square feet, The Mall of Faridabad houses 87 outlets and boasts of 91 entrances. The opening ceremony of the mall is scheduled at 12 pm on 16 October 2023.

IndiaRetailing had reported the development in July. Read more about it here.

Some of the brands that have opened at The Mall of Faridabad include Lifestyle, Homecentre, Deerika Hypermarket, Max, Zudio and Da Milano. Brands like GAP, Nykaa Luxe and Apple are entering Faridabad for the first time.

In addition, Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo has taken around 14,000 sq. ft. of carpet area in the mall, Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group told IndiaRetailing in August. Read more about it here.



The F&B portfolio has well-known names like Cafe Delhi Heights, United Coffee House, Punjab Grill among others. The Faridabad Mall also has a multiplex, a food court and, Timezone, an entertainment centre for families.

“Faridabad is an upcoming part of the Delhi-NCR region with an evolving consumer profile. With a wide array of renowned brands and a focus on convenience, this mall is set to become a go-to destination for shoppers in Faridabad,” Bansal said.

The Group has five shopping centres in Delhi-NCR which include Pacific Tagore Garden; Pacific NSP-Pitampura; Pacific D21, Dwarka; Pacific Dehradun; Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola.

The Group is further looking to expand its presence by opening a mall in Dehradun.