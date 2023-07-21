Google News
Pacific Group announces the opening of The Mall of Faridabad

Nehal Gautam

Located in the vicinity of NIT Faridabad, the mall will be spread across 3.8lakh sq. ft. and will offer a collection of premium retail brands, fine-dining restaurants, state-of-the-art cinema, and family entertainment centre

Mumbai: Real estate company, Pacific Group is planning to open The Mall of Faridabad, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 3.8 Lakh sq. ft., the mall is located in the vicinity of NIT Faridabad.

“I am delighted to share with you all that Pacific Group is unwrapping its upcoming marvel – ‘The Mall of Faridabad’. As a committed developer of landmark destinations, we at Pacific Group have taken our legacy to the next level with this latest offering, Stay tuned to the grand opening and get ready to witness the epitome of world shopping and entertainment,” Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group.

The mall will offer a collection of premium retail brands including Nykaa, Uniqlo, Lifestyle International, Trends, McDonald’s, Deerika and Fashion Hub. It will also house reputed fine-dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art cinema, and a family entertainment centre.
New Delhi-based Pacific Malls which operates 6 malls in North India, announced in March 2023 that it will be launching 3 malls this year. Read more about it here.
Some prolific projects by Pacific Group include Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, Pacific Business Park, Sahibabad, Pacific Mall, Dwarka, Pacific Mall, Dehradun, Pacific Star Homes & Pacific Golf Estate, Dehradun.
