ABFRL launches 60th Tasva store

The new Tasva store is spread across 7,500 sq. ft. and is located on the Boring Road, Patna, Bihar

Bengaluru: Continuing its expansion spree, ethnic menswear brand Tasva has launched its 60th store in India in Bihar, a company official wrote on social media on Sunday.

The three-story store is Tasva’s first retail outlet in Patna. The stand-alone store is spread across 7,500 sq. ft. and is located on the Boring Road, Patna, Bihar.

“Tasva has opened its 60th store across the country, and the first one in the capital city of Bihar. The store boasts a spectacular facade and an appealing layout that stands out in the neighborhood,” said Sourav Kumar, head procurement at Tasva in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani (an Indian designer brand) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

In October 2022, Tasva forayed into the e-commerce marketplace with Myntra, outside of its own website. Today the company operates more than 50 stores across 30 cities in India.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England and Pantaloons.