Tata Starbucks opens its first island store

Mumbai : Tata Starbucks has opened its first island store at a seaside destination in Alibaug, Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release on Friday. Located at a vantage spot at the M2M Ferry Terminal in Alibaug, the new store is spread across 2,500 sq. ft.

The menu will feature Starbucks locally-inspired offerings including South Indian filter coffee, masala chai, elaichi chai, a range of signature milkshakes, and food options such as tandoori chicken panini sandwich, spiced cottage cheese focaccia sandwich, herbed chicken focaccia sandwich, and more.

“Through this store, which is also the first ever Island Store in India, we aim to catalyze the growing demand for new and unique experiences, while continuing to present our customers with a warm and welcoming Starbucks experience,” Emmy Kan, president, Starbucks Asia Pacific said.

In the past year, Starbucks has expanded to 15 cities, opening 71 stores, and currently operates 370 stores in the market with 40,000 weekly visitors to its stores across India.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd and currently operates 370 stores in India across 49 cities, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi, Lucknow, Amritsar, Kochi, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Indore, Kanpur, Jaipur, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Nashik, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Anand, Patiala, Raipur, Kolhapur, Bhatinda, Dehradun, Udaipur, Vijayawada, Lonavala, Mysore, Agra, Aurangabad, Calicut, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Guwahati, Meerut, Nagpur, and Vishakhapatnam through a network of over 4,000 partners (employees). Starbucks stores are operated by the joint venture, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, and branded as Starbucks Coffee – A Tata Alliance.