Starbucks launches 6th drive-through store in India

The new drive-through outlet is situated in Punjab at Pathankot, along the Kanyakumari-Srinagar Highway

Bengaluru: Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has launched its 6th drive-through store in India, a company official wrote on social media. The new outlet is situated in Punjab at Pathankot, along the Kanyakumari-Srinagar Highway (NH 44).

“We are elated to announce the opening of our 6th Starbucks drive-thru store at Pathankot, Punjab. We can’t wait to welcome you to our newest addition to the brand and provide you the best 3rd place experience as always,” said Aayush Sharma, manager – projects at Tata Starbucks in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new store.

The first drive-through Starbucks outlet in India was opened in 2020 at Zirakpur, Punjab on Ambala Chandigarh Expressway.

Starbucks had launched multiple stores across the country last week in cities including Noida, Bhatinda, Pune, Hyderabad, Mussoorie, Delhi and Paschim.

“The last week has been nothing short of extraordinary as we proudly announce the grand opening of not one, not two, but multiple new Starbucks stores across the country,” said Udit Shah, manager- business development at Tata Starbucks in a social media post.

“This is just the beginning of an incredible journey. We’ve got many more store openings planned in the coming months, so stay tuned for even more opportunities to experience the Starbucks magic firsthand,” added Shah.

Starbucks Corporation entered India in October 2012, starting its first store in Mumbai. The American coffee chain operates in India through a collaboration with Tata Global Beverages. Together both companies have formed a 50:50 joint venture called Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd., which operates all Starbucks outlets in India.

In April 2023, Starbucks has launched its India’s first beachfront outlet in Calicut, Kerala, located at South Beach Road, Kozhikode.

Today, the coffee retailer operates more than 341 stores across 43 cities with over 3,800 partners (employees) serving more than 400,000 customers in India every week, as of May 2023.