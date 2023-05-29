Six stunning Starbucks stores around the world

From thousands of Starbucks stores, we pick six culturally exquisite stores that are sure to capture the hearts of tourists and locals alike

Bengaluru: Around the world, Starbucks is known for its coffee. The coffee house chain operates more than 36,160 stores across 80 countries.

However, some stores don’t just attract crowds because of the brew but the design and architecture of the store. Here are some of the coffee major’s unique outlets around the world which highlight its stunning architecture.

Starbucks Blue Mall Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Launched in March 2023, Starbucks, Blue Mall Punta Cana is its first drive-through store in the Dominican Republic. It pays tribute to the island known as the ‘Jewel of the Caribbean’ and offers arabica coffee inspired by local culture.

Built with native materials from the region, such as ‘cana’ (from the palms that abound in the area) and coral stone, the store embodies a tropical Caribbean ambiance. The Interior of the 1,658 sq. ft. store features murals painted by local artist Ivanna Candelier, telling the story of Starbuck’s bond with the Dominican land and the local people.

Starbucks Reserve Roastery, Milan, Italy

Opened in 2018, Milan’s is the third Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the world after Seattle Roastery opened in 2014 and Shanghai in 2017, but it is the first Starbucks Roastery to open in Europe.

Spread across 25,000 sq ft, the store is located in the historic Palazzo Delle Poste building on Piazza Cordusio. The building follows Italian architecture. The centre of the store is a fully functioning coffee roaster where customers can watch every step of the coffee roasting process from bean to cup.

Starbucks Reserve Bluewaters Island, Dubai, UAE

Situated in the heart of the Bluewaters Island this Starbucks outlet holds the distinction of being the 1000th store in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Launched in 2021, the interior of Starbucks Bluewaters is inspired by its surrounding sea with walls in aqua tones of the Arabian Gulf against the earthy-toned seating areas. The ceiling installation mimics sea waves. It has striking murals designed by illustrator Tatiana Boyoko.

Starbucks Reserve Roastery, Chicago, Illinois

Opened in November 2019, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chicago is so far the largest Starbucks in the world. The massive 35,000 sq ft store has the capacity to seat 1,000 consumers at a time.

The Chicago Reserve Roastery is the company’s sixth Reserve Roastery and its interior is inspired by Chicago city married with shades of classic Starbucks greens. The five-floor coffee theme park also has a working coffee roastery with a 56-foot tall steel cask (the company’s tallest) that distributes beans.

Starbucks Boulevard des Capucines, Paris, France

Situated on the Boulevard des Capucines near the famous Opéra Garnier, the original building of this Starbucks in Paris dates back to the 17th century. It first opened its doors as a Starbucks store in June 2006.

The converted 17th-century courtyard is topped with a steel glass roof. The building features ornate and intricate 19th-century ceiling murals and motifs, which create a grand ballroom ambiance.

Starbucks Reserve store at Fort Mumbai

Launched in October 2022, the Starbucks store at Fort Mumbai is the first Starbucks reserve store in India. Covering almost 5,200 sq. ft., the store installs architect and artist Ankon Mitra’s hanging sculpture reminiscent of clouds.

Known for its multi-sensory coffee experience, the reserve store has twin gothic arches inspired by the city’s architectural heritage and features a large terrazzo bar handcrafted by local artisans inside.