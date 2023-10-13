Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons enters Pune

The new outlet of Tim Hortons is located at Balewadi High Street, Pune, Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its first outlet in Pune on Friday, a company official wrote on social media.

“Namaskar Pune! We are opening our first restaurant in Pune on 13th October, 5 pm at Balewadi High Street. Come, Say Hi, and experience our signature warmth and care,” said Ravi Makwana, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons India in a LinkedIn post.

Pune is the latest city the Toronto-based coffee chain after New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bengaluru among other cities. The new outlet is located at Balewadi High Street, Pune, Maharashtra.

Recently, the coffee retailer entered Bengaluru with the launch of two outlets marking its foray into South India a year after the Canadian coffee chain entered India.

Tim Hortons made its debut in India in August 2022 by launching two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Tim Hortons comes to India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates over 22 stores across the country in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai. Two days ago, it marked its presence in 300 locations across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.