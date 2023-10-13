Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsStore Launches

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons enters Pune

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
197
0
Source: timhortonsindia.com
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The new outlet of Tim Hortons is located at Balewadi High Street, Pune, Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons has launched its first outlet in Pune on Friday, a company official wrote on social media.

“Namaskar Pune! We are opening our first restaurant in Pune on 13th October, 5 pm at Balewadi High Street. Come, Say Hi, and experience our signature warmth and care,” said Ravi Makwana, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons India in a LinkedIn post.

Pune is the latest city the Toronto-based coffee chain after New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Bengaluru among other cities. The new outlet is located at Balewadi High Street, Pune, Maharashtra.

Recently, the coffee retailer entered Bengaluru with the launch of two outlets marking its foray into South India a year after the Canadian coffee chain entered India.

Tim Hortons made its debut in India in August 2022 by launching two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Tim Hortons comes to India through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates over 22 stores across the country in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai. Two days ago, it marked its presence in 300 locations across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India.

Tim Hortons is a multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The company was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, Tim Hortons is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

India’s top cake brands

Over the last two decades, India’s retail market has boomed with thousands of brand stores mushrooming throughout the length...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In