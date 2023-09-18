Google News
Tim Hortons enters Bengaluru: Launches two outlets in a row

Tim Hortons outlet, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
The coffee chain launched its first outlet in the city at the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru followed by the launch of its second outlet which is located at 8th block, Koramangala

Bengaluru: Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons has entered Bengaluru with the launch of two outlets and made its foray into South India a year after the Canadian coffee chain entered India, a top company official announced on social media.

The coffee chain opened its first outlet at the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Saturday and that was followed by the launch on Sunday of its second outlet which is located at 8th block, Koramangala.

“Happy to announce the foray into the South with our first store at the majestic Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport (domestic departures) Bengaluru,” said Tarun Jain, chief executive officer, Tim Hortons India in a LinkedIn post while sharing the images of the new outlet.

“Tim Hortons India #21 is not only one of our biggest and most beautiful stores so far, it is also our first coffee forward store where you can enjoy an unparalleled coffee experience along with our delectable timbits (a bite-sized fried-dough confection) and signature cheese melts as you fly out of the coffee capital of India,” he added.

Tim Hortons entered India in August 2022 by launching two outlets in the National Capital Region (NCR) through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by retail conglomerate Apparel Group and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Currently, the coffee retailer operates 22 stores across the country in cities including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Mumbai.

Tim Hortons plans to open over 120 stores in India over a 36-month period, IndiaRetailing reported in January. The chain is currently planning to enter markets like Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad.

Toronto-based multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade. Globally, the company is operated by Restaurant Brands International Inc. with over 5,100 restaurants across 15 countries.

