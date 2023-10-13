9.5 crore customers visit Amazon in the first 48 hours of the Great Indian Festival 2023

Over 80% of customers came from non-metros and more than 35% increase in small and medium businesses securing sales within the initial 48 hours

Bengaluru: E-commerce platform Amazon India has witnessed about 9.5 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours of its festive sale event Great Indian Festival 2023, the company wrote on its official blog.

Prime members shopped 18x more in the first 24 hours of prime early access (PEA) than average daily purchase and more than 35% increase in small and medium businesses securing sales within the initial 48 hours.

“The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been absolutely remarkable! We are elated to witness the biggest ever opening with record customer visits, and highest number of Prime members shopping during the 24 hours of Prime Early Access,” said Manish Tiwary, vice president, India consumer business, Amazon.

Ahead of the sale, tens of thousands of sellers registered on Amazon.in in the last two months and now it has 14 lakhs seller partners in India. Women entrepreneurs and artisans showcased an extensive range of products and sold over 18 products every minute.

Prime Members purchased more than 75 smartphones per second in the first hour of sale during prime early access and 4 out of every 5 smartphones sold in the first 48 hours were 5G ready.

Amongst all smartphones sold, 75% were purchased by customers coming from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands amongst others.

Customers purchased more than 100 OnePlus smartphones every minute in the first 48 hours for the sale (2.5x more than 2022). Samsung drove premium phone demand, with its flagship Galaxy S Series growing 3x over the last year. Premium smartphones witnessed 3x growth versus last year, driven by easy affordability options such as no cost equated monthly installment (EMI) and exchange offers.

Amazon Pay UPI sign-ups grew since launch at 37% year over year (YoY). It witnessed over 2.5x increase in flight bookings. Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card usage grew 65%, giving customers 5% unlimited cashback rewards.

Of the credit/ lending products, installments emerged more than last year by 60%; 1 in 4 shopping orders placed on installments; 3 in 4 EMI orders had no cost EMIs.

More than 35 crore Indians had access to instant bank discount offers on SBI credit and debit cards; customers could avail 10% instant bank discount up to Rs33,000 on SBI credit and debit cards and EMI transactions.

In the case of consumer durables, customers shopped for 35% more premium smartwatches in the first 48 hours as compared to last year. 10 premium noise-cancelling headphones were bought by customers every minute. Tablets saw a 2x spike in demand, with laptops seeing a 40% increase as compared to last year.

Over 70% of customers availed affordability benefits; with the newly launched Rs99 per day no-cost EMI offer saw the highest adoption across premium brands.

Over 1.2 lakh customers bought their first appliance on Amazon.in during the first 48 hours. More than one appliance was bought by customers every second; almost half bought a premium appliance. The most preferred appliances were side-by-side refrigerators with 4x more sales, and front load washing machines with 2x more as compared to last year.

Customers shopped for one TV per second with 80% of all orders coming from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and 1 in every 3 TV shoppers availed the no cost EMI option. Demand for large screen TVs witnessed a record growth of 260% YoY.

In the first 48 hours, Amazon Fashion witnessed over 5X growth and D2C brands saw 10X more demand. Amazon Beauty witnessed a spike of more than 6X from makeup and premium beauty brands. Over 80% of new customers came from non-metro cities. More than half of all sales on Amazon Fashion were from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Fashion jewellery sector saw 2X growth, 3.5X growth in beauty essentials,10X growth in sarees under Rs199, 6X growth in polo t-shirts under ₹299 and 6X growth in sports shoes.

Over 2x customers shopped for their daily grocery needs from Amazon Fresh. There was a 3x jump in customers shopping for the first time, and a 3x jump in new customers coming from tier 2 cities.

Customers purchased more than 1.5x more daily essential products as compared to last year. Dry fruits and nuts, and witnessed 5x more demand compared to last year.

Electric vehicles saw a 25x increase and an 8x increase in solar panels.

Home automation, including robotic vacuum cleaners and brush-less direct current (BLDC) fans, saw 4x more demand.

There was a 12.5x increase across sofas, wardrobes, recliners, and beds and a 5x growth on paints, 4x spike in kitchen and bath fixtures, driven by tiers 2 and tier 4 cities.

Amazon.in’s doorstep services witnessed a 3x rise in service utilization across all key categories.

In the first 24 hours, Amazon Business witnessed the highest number of new customer sign-ups in a single day this year. In the first 48 hours, Amazon Business saw 200% YoY growth in bulk orders and spend per customer grew by approximately 1.4x YoY.

Lego bestsellers saw a 15x surge in demand, while the Sony PlayStation5 saw a 9x surge in the first 48 hours. Highest traction was for the outdoor toys category, with over 70% increase on the selection of ride-ons by Toyzone and Amazon brands.