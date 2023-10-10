Being Human Clothing onboards Alizeh Agnihotri as the face of its Women’s Collection

Being Human women’s collection will be available at its stores in over 80 locations across India

Mumbai: Fashion brand Being Human Clothing has onboarded Alizeh Agnihotri as the face of its latest Women’s Collection, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alizeh into the Being Human family. She embodies the spirit of the Millennial, and we’re excited to see her shine as the face of our Women’s Collection,” said Sanjeev Rao, chief executive officer, Being Human Clothing.

Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, is set to make her Bollywood debut as per media reports.

Alizeh commented on the association, “Collaborating with Being Human has felt extremely wholesome. It is a privilege to be a small part of a brand that stands for something larger: love.”

Being Human Women’s collection will be available at its stores in over 80 locations across India. Soon, the collection will also be available online.

The brand has grown over 500 retail touchpoints and has more than 500 multiband brand outlet (MBO) partners across India along with e-commerce partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq and more.

Being Human Clothing was founded in 2012 to further the interest of ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation,’ a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India.