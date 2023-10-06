Fashion brand Lee launches new brand campaign with rapper King

The new campaign is built around multiple ad films starring the rapper which reiterate the brand image while building on the rapper’s youthful image

Bengaluru: American denim and casual apparel brand Lee has launched its new festive season campaign titled “Lee: Home of The Real Denim”, omnichannel enablement platform Ace Turtle announced in a press release on Friday. The campaign features Indian rapper King with the aim of reinforcing the real denim positioning of Lee.

“We are excited to launch the new brand campaign for Lee during the ongoing Cricket World Cup that coincides with India’s festive season. We’ve onboarded King who represents both the aspirations of the youth of today. He also manifests the confidence that stems from being comfortable in one’s own skin,” said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer, Ace Turtle.

“We are confident that the campaign will help to build on Lee’s brand equity and help us drive more footfall at our retail stores and traffic on online channels. We aim to significantly grow Lee’s business in India by the end of the current fiscal year,” he added.

The first film has gone live on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google and Twitter. It will go live on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on 8 October.

“To me, Lee is more than just a brand; it’s a timeless legacy of denim that resonates deeply with me.. I’m excited to be a part of this campaign and help reinforce Lee’s iconic positioning in the minds of Indian consumers,” said King.

Lee is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands, a spin-off of VF Corporation’s jeanswear division. In 2021, the company changed Lee from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle, which provides e-commerce solutions to traditional retailers.

“Our objective is to bring out the association between Lee and King with an integrated communication approach, driving greater consideration for the brand in the ongoing cricket-cum-festive season,” said Lokesh Kataria, chief management officer, Ace Turtle.

Lee was founded in 1889 by Henry David Lee in Salina, Kansas as a workwear company that produced dungarees and jackets. Its parent company Kontoor Brands is a global lifestyle apparel company that markets denim clothing under the Lee, Wrangler and Rock & Republic brand names.

In India, Lee is currently available at exclusive brand outlets and departmental store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons and Centro. Its products are also available online at its dedicated webstore www.lee.in along with online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa.