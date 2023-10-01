Strong brew: Something’s Brewing

Born during the pandemic, Something’s Brewing has within a few months of its launch become a growing community of coffee lovers, providing a platform to learn different ways to brew coffee, compare brewing methods, share recipes, and even buy from a selection of more than 100 different brewing products

Lockdown hindered the market in many ways than we can comprehend and of many things that was not possible to procure during the initial days of the pandemic, one was coffee. A dearth of good coffee and pandemic-induced closure of coffee shops all around forced an avid coffee lover Abhinav Mathur, chief executive officer, of Something’s Brewing to start his own brand. The brand entered the market when home coffee brewing was still not such a widely known phenomenon. Since its inception in 2020, Something’s Brewing has created a new world of home coffee brewing for coffee enthusiasts, alongside providing coffee equipment, coffee products, training, and conversations that bring the coffee community closer.

With a vision of providing a platform for all coffee lovers where they can learn about coffee, buy equipment and connect with another, Something’s Brewing now has onboard over 50 global brands, 500 gears, and 40 roasters, and brings home brewers together through monthly masterclass sessions, meet-ups, contests and more.

Growing with power

“Coffee is at an inflection point in India. Each year, 3-4 new coffee roaster brands used to launch in India, but last 2 years, 40+ new coffee roasters came into existence put together. Overall, the market is maturing and it is an apt time to look at coffee the same way as personal care, fashion, and food, where many D2C brands have grown into unicorn businesses,” Mathur informs and it is this growing market that he looks to capture with his trendsetting product range. “Our mantra is simple – keep building the coffee community and be part of the entire coffee journey of our consumers throughout!” he adds.

Further, CONTENT & COMMUNITY is at the center of all that the brand does. They believe that as a trendsetter in their category, the brand needs to make the process of home coffee brewing easy and accessible. They are perfecting and working on this mission each day, by creating new and engaging content to explain all aspects of coffee brewing, provide access to new coffee launches and deliver insights directly from coffee estates, roasters, and product innovators to home brewers.

Taking the big leap

The brand is constantly working on increasing its product portfolio to offer vast choices to home brewers and engaging with them regularly to grow the home brewers community. “We are passionate about home coffee brewing and want this community to grow big over years.

Our vision is to have the world’s largest home brewing community right here in India, where people interact, learn and brew together. A lot of effort is also going to be spent on collaborating with creators, other brands, and the larger coffee community to make home coffee brewing commonplace everywhere,” Mathur mentions.

Business-wise the brand is looking to end this year at 10cr ARR and in the next 3 years, it aims to become a profitable company with 150 crore in revenue per annum. The key levers for expansion would remain technology-enabled content and community building, augmented with physical retail stores, the Founder is bullish. He also mentioned that the next round of funding for the brand will help them invest in technology, brand building and retail expansion and provide the right foundation to achieve their revenue goals.

Brownie Points

Launched on 1st October 2020 and within a year has been able to touch the revenue of Rs 40 million. The brand plans to touch Rs 100 million by FY 2022-23.

The brand has crossed Rs 5 million MRR & 1000 orders per month as of June 2022.

Something’s Brewing is presently live on Amazon, Tata Luxury, Nykaa, Cred, GRS (global rewards solution), and Pepperfry.

Experienced a YoY 100% growth in unique customers and 35% of customers in the last 3 months were repeats.

