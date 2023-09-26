Myntra launches AI-powered interactive chatbot for customised suggestions

Available on the Myntra app and launched right ahead of Myntra’s annual festive event, Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the chatbot is all set to assist users

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has introduced conversational AI (artificial intelligence) -powered chatbot Maya, to make consumers’ shopping experience more customised, while helping them expedite their decision making, the e-tailer said in a press release on Monday.

The feature, which is an extension of Myntra’s virtual fashion influencer, Maya, has the ability to streamline discovery and refine choices for customers.Available on the Myntra app and launched right ahead of Myntra’s annual festive event, Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the chatbot is all set to assist users.

“The introduction of our AI-powered shopping assistant, Maya, marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate the shopping experience of millions of fashion-forward shoppers in the country by providing a conversational interface to our users,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra.

“As the festive season kicks-in, we eagerly look forward to our customers engaging with Maya, with the confidence that their quest for finding the perfect fashion and lifestyle needs will be met with enhanced convenience,” he added.

Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Maya offers product recommendations from 2.3 million styles across fashion, beauty, footwear and home categories listed on Myntra. Being contextually aware enables the chatbot to provide recommendations to customers based on the multiple conversations that occurred in the same session, responding in real time.

The feature is being introduced to 10% of Myntra’s user base, with the plan to gradually expand its availability to a larger audience in the near future. The existing focus of the feature is set on providing relevant results to consumers and will be extended to perform additional tasks like summarizing ratings and reviews, assisting with size selection, gaining voice and image capabilities.

Additionally, there are plans in the pipeline for Maya to support vernacular language, increasing its significance in tier-2 and 3 cities. The feature also has safeguards in place to prevent misuse, such as responding only to relevant inputs on the platform.

Users of the Myntra app can engage with Maya from the explore button on the homepage of the app. With this rollout, the company expects over 20% of Myntra’s user base to engage with Maya in the next few months.

An integral part of the FlipKart Group, Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands and it has serviced over 19,000 pin codes across the country.