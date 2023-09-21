Myntra’s home category records a 50% YoY growth

Ahead of its festive sale known as Big Fashion Festival, Myntra has strengthened its collection in the home category by adding 50,000 new products and over 20 new brands in the last quarter

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce marketplace Myntra’s home category has recorded a 50% YoY (year over year) growth, the e-tailer said in a press release on Thursday.

Ahead of its festive sale known as Big Fashion Festival, Myntra has strengthened its collection in the home category by adding 50,000 new products and over 20 new brands in the last quarter. Popular segments in the portfolio include home furnishing, art and decor pieces, lamps, kitchen and dining products, bath and bed linen and appliances.

“As a leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform, we are seeing a steady rise in demand for stylish and unique home products and with home decor taking centre stage during the festive season in India we have strengthened the selection to cater to the home demands of our fashion-forward customers,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

Currently, Myntra houses over 750 brands and more than 2 lakh home category products on the platform. Some of the brands include Bombay Dyeing, Spaces, D’Decor, H&;M Home, Starbucks, Anko, Philips, JC Collection, and Ellementary.

Myntra is also revamping its in-app experience for the segment, with updated images that highlight the look and feel of the products and already introduced a home icon in the top bar navigation. Additionally, Myntra is also working on implementing features that will help shoppers reimagine how their homes would look with its products by leveraging technology.

An integral part of the FlipKart Group, Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands and it has serviced over 19,000 pin codes across the country.