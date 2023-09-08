Google News
spot_img
spot_img
BeveragesLatest News

Bisleri collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for its limited-edition packs pan-India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
2
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The Bisleri’s X Jawan limited edition bottles will feature actors from all over India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara

Mumbai: After the major success of the limited-edition partnerships with blockbuster movies in South India, Bisleri has now forged its pan-India association with the Bollywood film, Jawan, the brand announced in a press release on Friday.

Commenting on this association, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Movies are an integral fabric of India’s culture and Bisleri’s largest-ever Pan-India association with ‘Jawan’ brings the larger-than-life cinematic canvas to our consumers’ doorstep, creating brand love.”

The Bisleri’s X Jawan limited edition bottles will feature actors from all over India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. These limited-edition bottles will be available across the country in 250ml, 500ml, 1l, 2l, and 5l SKUs.

Bisleri x Jawan
Bisleri x Jawan

The Bisleri X Jawan limited-edition packs will be distributed nationwide in all general and modern trade outlets, which will see marketing activation of more than 70,000 retail outlets. It will also be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a distribution network of over 6,000 distributors and 7,500 distribution trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on 7 September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Based on a report from Sacnilk.com, the movie Jawan raked in Rs 75 crore net in India on its first day of release. According to the report, preliminary data suggests that the film earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi and Rs 5 crore net each in Tamil and Telugu.

Latest News
D2C BuzzIndiaretailing Bureau -

Moonshine Meadery: Creating a Buzz

Meet Pune-based Moonshine (not only India’s but also Asia’s first meadery), which is experimenting with ingredients to bring the...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In