Bisleri collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for its limited-edition packs pan-India

The Bisleri’s X Jawan limited edition bottles will feature actors from all over India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara

Mumbai: After the major success of the limited-edition partnerships with blockbuster movies in South India, Bisleri has now forged its pan-India association with the Bollywood film, Jawan, the brand announced in a press release on Friday.

Commenting on this association, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Movies are an integral fabric of India’s culture and Bisleri’s largest-ever Pan-India association with ‘Jawan’ brings the larger-than-life cinematic canvas to our consumers’ doorstep, creating brand love.”

The Bisleri’s X Jawan limited edition bottles will feature actors from all over India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. These limited-edition bottles will be available across the country in 250ml, 500ml, 1l, 2l, and 5l SKUs.

The Bisleri X Jawan limited-edition packs will be distributed nationwide in all general and modern trade outlets, which will see marketing activation of more than 70,000 retail outlets. It will also be available online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a distribution network of over 6,000 distributors and 7,500 distribution trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on 7 September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Based on a report from Sacnilk.com, the movie Jawan raked in Rs 75 crore net in India on its first day of release. According to the report, preliminary data suggests that the film earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi and Rs 5 crore net each in Tamil and Telugu.