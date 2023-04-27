Food & BeverageLatest News

Bisleri and Lyca Production extend partnership with Punniyin Selvan: II

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: Flickr
Indiaretailing Bureau

The partnership offers Punniyin Selvan: II limited edition bottles across five states of South India

Bengaluru: Bisleri and Lyca Production have strengthened partnership with the sequel of the Chola dynasty film Ponniyin Selvan: II, the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday. 

The partnership offers limited-edition bottles featuring the key characters from the film played by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, and Jeyam Ravi. The five-series collectible bottle will be available in five states of South India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Over the year, we have established a strong connect for Bisleri with consumers in the South India market by associating with mega-blockbuster releases through an integrated marketing campaign and limited edition bottles,” said Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. “We are proud to associate with Ponniyin Selvan: II to further enhance local brand love and youth connect.”

The partnership with Lyca Production will be promoted across the five Southern states through 100 self-owned moving billboards in the form of Bisleri trucks, banners and posters, digital and social media platforms, release added.

“We are excited to be associated with Bisleri for Ponniyin Selvan: II. These limited-edition bottles further create excitement and engagement around the film amongst fans, especially the collectible series that they look to own,” said Subaskaran Allirajah from Lyca Productions.

The limited edition bottles will be available across all general and modern trade outlets in the five Sothern States as well as online through Bisleri’s own e-commerce platform. 

Bisleri began its partnership with Lyca Production in October 2022 for its movie Ponniyin Selvan: I to launch a limited-edition collectable set of bottles in the Tamil Nadu market.

With over 50 years of business experience, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. currently owns 128 operational plants and a distribution network of over 6,000 distributors and 7,500 distribution trucks across India and neighbouring countries.

 

