Pathfinder to unveil GenAI-based RetailGPT at Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024

New Delhi: Dubai-based IT services and IT consulting company Pathfinder will preview its latest generative AI (GenAI) based RetailGPT at the upcoming Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2024 to be held in Mumbai on 8-9 May 2024, a release by the company said.

The GenAI powered-RetailGPT acts as a personal shopping assistant, offering tailored advice, instant offers, and rewards from a user’s favourite store—all accessible through simple prompts.

It is designed to transform the consumer and retailer experience by seamlessly integrating digital and physical shopping realms through a personal digital avatar that makes retail interaction as simple as a conversation, the release added.

Shoppers can manage their shopping list with just a few words, and RetailGPT’s avatar will provide personalised shopping strategies and discover the best deals tailored specifically to their needs.

“It’s like having a digital YOU who knows exactly what you need,” said Sadique Ahmed, founder, of Pathfinder.

In addition to this, RetailGPT also offers significant benefits for retailers by acting as a digital twin for businesses. This digital counterpart allows retailers to extend their physical stores into the digital realm effortlessly, manage promotions, run targeted campaigns, and engage with customers across multiple touchpoints—all through simple digital prompts.

“Imagine offering personalized service to thousands of your customers simultaneously, no matter where they are,” added Ahmed.

Attendees at PRC 2024 will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and explore the capabilities of this platform firsthand. “Experience a new era of phygital shopping and discover how RetailGPT can transform your business. Just prompt!” added Ahmed.