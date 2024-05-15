Wow! Momo opens its three formats in Vellore

Located on the VIT Main Road, the eatery features Wow! Kulfi, Wow! Momo and Wow! China

Bengaluru: Indian quick-service restaurant chain Wow! Momo has launched its three store formats—Wow! Kulfi, Wow! Momo and Wow! China, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, located on the VIT Main Road, the company wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“We are now open at VIT, Vellore. Get ready for a triple Wow experience and indulge in exotic flavours, exciting combinations and irresistible delights,” Wow! Momo said in a LinkedIn post.

The company recently forayed into Kulfi with its new brand called the Wow! Kulfi and set up its first kiosk at City Centre Mall in Kolkata.

Kolkata-based Wow! Momo was founded by Sagar Daryani in 2008. Currently, the company operates over 650 stores across the country located in states including Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The company recently secured an investment of Rs 70 crore from Z3 Partners as an extension to its latest round of fundraising, which brings the total amount raised to over Rs 480 crore.