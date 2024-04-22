Wow! Momo ventures into Wow Kulfi, opens 1st kiosk

The company recently secured an investment of Rs 70 crore from Z3Partners in an extension to its latest round of fundraising

New Delhi: Wow! Momo, India’s leading chain of quick-service restaurants (QSR) has forayed into Kulfi with its new brand called the Wow Kulfi, a social media post by a top company executive said.

“WowKulfi is here – Glad to inform you of the launch of our very 1st exclusive kiosk of ‘Wow! Kulfi’ at City Centre Mall in Kolkata – our latest vertical from the house of Wow! Momo – Be ready to taste #KulfiRabri #Falooda to #KulfiThickshakes to #KulfiSundaes – waiting to Wow! You,” said Sagar Daryani, chief executive officer (CEO) in a LinkedIn post.

The new format is the latest addition to the Wow! Momo’s already existing brands like Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken.

Wow! Momo, launched in 2008 offers a diverse range of ready-to-eat momo variants. Z3Partners is an early-growth stage fund focused on investing in digital, technology, and commerce businesses. With a 20-year lineage of investing in market leaders, Z3Partners aims to back scalable companies with large addressable markets that leverage technology to drive efficiencies across the value chain.

The company recently secured an investment of Rs 70 crore from Z3Partners in an extension to its latest round of fundraising, a release by the company said last week.

This round is a top-up to previous ones, and is one of the largest in recent times, totalling over Rs 480 crore. The funding includes a primary infusion of Rs 270 crore and a secondary purchase of Rs 210 crore from early-stage investors in the company.