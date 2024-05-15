Skincare brand Ilem Japan enters Chennai

Located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Chennai, the new Ilem Japan store is the brand’s second full-fledged outlet in the country

Bengaluru: Japanese skincare brand Ilem Japan has launched its first retail store in Chennai at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Velachery, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The new store is the brand’s second stand-alone store in the country, following the launch of its first full-fledged store at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune in January this year.

“As we open our doors to the vibrant community of Chennai, we are excited to share the essence of Japanese wellness with you all. With the launch of our store in Chennai, we invite you to embark on a journey of self-discovery, exploring the time-honoured traditions and premium products that embody the spirit of Japan,” said Ishvani Patel, founder of Ilem Japan.

The store will showcase a range of products including face, body and hair care essentials.

The retailer made its foray into the Indian market in February 2023, establishing its online presence through the website in.ilemjapan.com. Currently, Ilem has over eight kiosks across various malls in India.

Ilem Japan was founded in April 2021 as an Internet-first start-up offering multi-category skin care products. Currently, the company has a presence in Japan, India and the United States.