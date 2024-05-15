Register Now
MyTrident’s latest campaign features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The ad will be broadcast nationwide upon various platforms like news channels, television, and digital and social media

New Delhi: Premium furnishing brand Mytrident has signed Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore to feature in its latest television commercial (TVC), the company said in a release on Wednesday.

The TVC highlights the relations between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in a modernised way.

The TVC will be broadcast nationwide upon various platforms like news channels, television, and digital and social media.

“This campaign embodies a jubilant tribute to the contemporary Indian family, transcending stereotypes to embrace a tapestry of inclusivity,” said Neha Gupta Bector, Chairperson, Mytrident.

“Together, we’re delighted to celebrate the essence of family bonds. It’s a brand we genuinely love and admire for its commitment to enhancing the warmth and unity within households. We are excited to inspire families across India to embrace love, respect, and harmony in their living spaces through this campaign,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

MyTrident is the flagship brand of Trident Group. It specializes in luxurious & premium home furnishings. The brand offers a range of products including bed sheets, towels, luxury rugs and bathrobes. Its products can be found across various hotels in India. The brand sells its products on its website also.

