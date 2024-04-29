Stonelam launches first experience centre in Mumbai

The new centre in Mumbai has a business lounge that features custom furniture serving as interior mock-ups

New Delhi: Natural surface materials distributor Stonelam has opened a new experience centre in Mumbai according to a press release on Monday. The experience centre caters to a diverse range of customers, including architects/designers, homeowners/buyers, and existing and potential clients.

“This is our first experience centre in Mumbai. It showcases our unique offering in this domain, providing an array of choices and immersive sensory experiences” said Sandeep Bagade, CEO, Stonelam. “This space epitomizes our commitment to redefining the facade market, blending nature’s allure and sustainability” Bagade added.

“With a design concept inspired by ‘Hiking Through the Mountains,’ the space showcases our superior products in complete harmony with nature” said Sushant Pathak, CMO, Stonex Group. “Interactive exhibits highlight Stonelam’s product superiority, catering to environmentally conscious consumers and redefining the facade market with fresh perspectives” Pathak added.

The new centre in Mumbai has a business lounge that features custom furniture serving as interior mock-ups, and the office space is inspired by contemporary mountain villas.

Stoneham is present in more than 200 locations in India with warehouses across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to cater to the partner requirements. It also has experience centres at more than 20 locations where the customers can touch and feel the products.