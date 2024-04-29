Register Now
Lifestyle opens at Vega Circle, Siliguri

Akshita Sharma
By Akshita Sharma
Credits: LinkedIn
Akshita Sharma
Akshita Sharma

With an area of 50,000 sq. ft., the latest store is Lifestyle’s 113th store in India

New Delhi: Landmark Group’s department store chain Lifestyle has opened a new store in Vega Circle, Siliguri, a senior mall official revealed on Monday.

With an area of 50,000 sq. ft., the latest store is Lifestyle’s 113th store in India.

“It’s a full circle moment as Lifestyle opens its doors at Vega Circle! A decade ago, we had eagerly anticipated their first store in Siliguri at Vega,” wrote Umang Mittal, CEO Vega Circle Mall on LinkedIn while sharing pictures of the store.

“The wait has been long but it’s worth it! And that’s not all – we’re thrilled to unveil our impressive 50,000 sq. ft. public plaza. Join us as we celebrate this momentous occasion,” Mittal added.

Founded in 1999, Lifestyle is a large format retailer offering products like footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty products under the same roof.

Lifestyle stores house more than 350 national and international brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Arrow, Benetton, Nike, Adidas, Allen Solly, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Swatch, Tissot, and Tag Heuer.

