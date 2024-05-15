Register Now
Barista Diner’s largest outlet now open in Srinagar

By Indiaretailing Bureau
With over 4,000 sq. ft. area, the outlet is located at the Dal Lake and is the fifth Barista Diner outlet in India

New Delhi: Homegrown coffee chain Barista Coffee has opened its largest café in the country at Srinagar, the company said in a press release.

With over 4,000 sq. ft. area, the latest outlet is located at the Dal Lake and is the fifth Barista Diner outlet in India. It has a seating capacity for more than 100 customers.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Barista Diner, our newest and largest cafe at Dal Lake, Srinagar. With its strategic location, grand outdoors overlooking The Dal, enabled with great culinary experience, we are confident that Barista Diner at Dal Lake will become a preferred go-to place for locals as well as for tourists visiting Kashmir,” said Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee.

Barista Diner is the flagship outlet of Barista present in Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, and Kapurthala.

Barista Coffee Company Ltd was founded in 2000. It is present in Sri Lanka and Maldives in addition to India.

