Beyoung to launch 100 Offline Stores by end of this fiscal

New Delhi: Udaipur-based D2C fashion brand Beyoung plans to open 100 stores this fiscal year, the company announced in a release on Wednesday. Out of these, 30 stores will be launched by the end of this year in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

As part of its expansion plans in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, the brand recently launched a store in Bhilwara, the release added.

The retailer further plans to open 300 stores within the next three years. The expansion plan also includes scaling up its marketing, technology, logistics and categories to improve the overall customer buying experience.

“This is a huge step in our journey of offline expansion in tier 2,3, and 4. We are looking forward to offering quality products in many more cities. We will also be adding more categories in the year ahead,” said Shivam Soni, Founder, Beyoung.

The brand targets a GMV of Rs 650 crore by 2027 along with enhancing its omnichannel presence, the release added.

Founded in 2018, Beyoung is an e-commerce brand and has delivered over 20 lakh online orders. The brand has about 3 million customers. The retailer’s product range includes plain t-shirts, joggers, cargo pants, and urban shirts, for men’s and women’s fashion wear. It has a current Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 200 crore.