Decoding Real Estate through the Spiritual Tourism Lens by CBRE

The report highlights the strategic move by retail chains to leverage the upsurge in spiritual tourism across 14 key cities in India

Bengaluru: ‘Decoding Real Estate through the Spiritual Tourism Lens’ report by real estate consulting firm CBRE highlights the strategic move by retail chains to leverage the upsurge in spiritual tourism across 14 key cities in India.

This report delves into some of the key real estate categories and trends shaping these destinations including Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Somnath, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Puri, Tirupati, Mathura, Dwarka, Bodh Gaya, Guruvayur and Madurai.

Moreover, the report provides a comprehensive overview of India’s tourism landscape, shedding light on government policy initiatives that facilitate the growth of tourism within communities. It also includes a detailed case study on Ayodhya, spotlighting its future growth expectations and potential prospects.

Key findings of the report are:

The surge in spiritual tourism can be attributed to enhanced infrastructure, including well-connected roads, airports and public transportation, as well as the development of various accommodation options such as hotels, guesthouses and wellness centres.

The shift towards experiential travel is largely driven by younger generations seeking cultural immersion and spiritual growth.

In response to evolving preferences of spiritual tourists, wellness centres and hospitality brands are forging collaborations, with hotel chains such as Marriott, Taj and Hyatt adapting their offerings to capitalise on this trend.

Click here to access the entire report