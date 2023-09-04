A viral scene from the Jawan movie trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan’s dance performance in a metro, and eagle-eyed viewers will spot Just In Time’s posters adorning the metro walls in that very scene

Mumbai: International watch brand Just In Time collaborates with Jawan movie as Exclusive Watch Retail Partner, starring global icon Shah Rukh Khan, the brand announced in a press release.

On this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Rajesh (Raju) Chheda, managing director, Just In Time remarks, “This strategic partnership with the film, marks a significant milestone for Just In Time, as it provides an exceptional opportunity to showcase our brand on a global stage. With a legacy of over 25 years and strong ties with iconic watch brands, Just In Time aims to continue delivering unmatched experiences to watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.”

Launched in 2006 with a boutique store in Mumbai, the brand now runs over 60 stores across India to offer the best daily wear, luxurious, fashionable, and smartwatches. Its collection includes over 10,000 watch styles along with hosting many other international brands namely Rado, Longines, Ferragamo, Versace, Movado, Roamer, Armani Exchange, Boss, Tissot, Seiko, Citizen, etc.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.