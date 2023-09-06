Google News
spot_img
spot_img
D2CSpotlight

Netizens spend over Rs 2 million on unusual D2C brands in 2023: Report

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
0
0
Source: Priyankabeawar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Consumers surprisingly invested on astrology, religious products and hobbies such as knitting and gardening, as per an Instamojo report

Bengaluru: Indian netizens spend more than Rs 2 million on unusual D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands in FY (fiscal year) 2023 according to a report by Instamojo, a digital solutions provider for D2C businesses.

In FY23, consumers collectively invested Rs 8 lakh in astrology and tarot card readings, with each individual spending an average of Rs 1,250 per purchase to have their fortunes assessed. About 40% of the total spending on astrology and tarot card reading came from Northern parts of India like Delhi, Noida, Lucknow.

Most sought out months for astrology and tarot reading were November, December and January which had the highest number of transactions as well as highest total transaction value.

Indians also spent close to Rs 8 lakhs on religion and spirituality products in FY23. Most buyers of religious and spirituality merchandise were from southern parts of India with cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Salem, and Madurai making up 50% of the spending.

The peak month for purchases of religious merchandise was March, and customers, on average, spent Rs 1,500 on such items.

In FY23, consumers adopted hobbies such as gardening and knitting, resulting in a collective expenditure of over Rs 2.65 lakhs. People spent Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 65,000 on garden supplies and sewing/needle work material respectively.

Tier 1 cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad accounted for over 55% of the total purchases made for garden supplies in the fiscal. August saw the highest purchases of garden supplies. Tier 2 cities witnessed more than 50% of total sales for sewing and needlework materials, with the highest sales for these items occurring in the month of March.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingNehal Gautam -

Eyeing 300 stores in 36 months: Lokendra Ranawat, Wooden Street

Wooden Street co-founder, Lokendra Ranawat on the brand’s journey from being an online marketplace to a strong omnichannel player...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In