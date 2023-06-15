The D2C growth story

According to reports in Q2 2022, Indian D2C startups raised $599.7 million or 42.7% of all e-commerce funding during the quarter

New Delhi: Today the D2C market size is increasing in leaps and bounds and India houses more than 800 D2C brands, and the count is only increasing every passing minute. This market segment is estimated to touch the 100$ billion mark by 2025. More than 100 million people, 70% of whom are millennials are shopping online today and registering a big imprint of growth for the D2C ecosystem. This young population is pushing the boundaries for the market players and making it more promising for them to create a niche for their audience.