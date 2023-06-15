The D2C growth story

According to reports in Q2 2022, Indian D2C startups raised $599.7 million or 42.7% of all e-commerce funding during the quarter
New Delhi: Today the D2C market size is increasing in leaps and bounds and India houses more than 800 D2C brands, and the count is only increasing every passing minute. This market segment is estimated to touch the 100$ billion mark by 2025. More than 100 million people, 70% of whom are millennials are shopping online today and registering a big imprint of growth for the D2C ecosystem. This young population is pushing the boundaries for the market players and making it more promising for them to create a niche for their audience.
- According to reports in Q2 2022, Indian D2C startups raised $599.7 million or 42.7% of all e-commerce funding during the quarter
- India is witnessing a 15X increase in funding within the D2C & startup
ecosystem
- As of September 2022, India is home to 107 unicorns with a total valuation
of $340.79 billion
Growing Conscious
- More than 70% of D2C consumers demand to shop from a conscious brand today.
- 80% customers want to shop from brands that offer products that can be customized.
