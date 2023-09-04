Apparel Group opens 4 stores in Pune

The four stores including Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bath & Body Works, Inglot and Aldo Accessories are located at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium in Wakad

Mumbai: Fashion and lifestyle retail company Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. has opened four new stores of its brands in Pune, Maharashtra, the company announced on social media.

The four stores including fashion and fragrances brand, Beverly Hills Polo Club, American personal care and fragrance brand Bath & Body Works, Polish cosmetics brand, Inglot and footwear and accessories brand Aldo are located at Phoenix Mall of the Millenium in Wakad.

“We are excited to announce the opening of 4 iconic brands at Mall of the Millennium, Wakad, Pune. From fashion and footwear to bath and cosmetics, there’s something for everyone,” Apparel Group announced on LinkedIn.

Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd. operates 12 brands in India, including Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Charles & Keith, Bath and Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, RnB, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Inglot and Tim Hortons. The company retails these brands not only from its stores but also through its website.

Phoenix Mills Ltd. which operates nine malls across six cities of the country, announced the opening of the Phoenix Mall of the Millenium in Pune. The mall opened its door to the public on 1 September 2023. Spread over 15 acres of land parcel, Phoenix Mall of the Millenium has a retail space of 1.10 million sq. ft. It has over 300 leading brands and more than 50 fine-dining restaurants and flagship bars. Furthermore, it has a Fanpark that will host live events and live screenings. Click here to know more about it.