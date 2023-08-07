Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Apparel Group’s R&B opens outlet in Ahmedabad

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
41
0
R&B store, Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The new R&B outlet is located at Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Mumbai: Retail fashion brand, Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group, has opened its latest outlet in Ahmedabad, the company announced on social media. The new outlet is located at Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is the brand’s 11th store in India.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B store in Palladium Ahmedabad. This is the brand’s 11th store in India,” announced Apparel Group on Linkedin.

The brand launched its 10th store in Calicut at HiLite Mall. Read more about it here.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 at the Muscat Grand Mall in Oman and currently operates around 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the brand’s website, the name R&B is a combination of two words, Rare and Basics. While Rare stands for fast fashion, Basics denotes products that never go out of stock. A typical R&B store houses six sections: kids’ fashion, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, lingerie, footwear, accessories, and impulse-buy products.

In India, R&B is present at Forum Sujana Mall and L&T Musarambagh in Hyderabad; Commercial Street, Lulu International Shopping Malls, and Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru; and L&T Punjagutta in Hyderabad, Telangana among other locations.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

R City sets up Vend‘N’Go smart food delivery kiosks

R City is the first mall in Mumbai to offer the Vend'N'Go service, which is available in some malls...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In