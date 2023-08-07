Apparel Group’s R&B opens outlet in Ahmedabad

The new R&B outlet is located at Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Mumbai: Retail fashion brand, Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group, has opened its latest outlet in Ahmedabad, the company announced on social media. The new outlet is located at Palladium Mall, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is the brand’s 11th store in India.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B store in Palladium Ahmedabad. This is the brand’s 11th store in India,” announced Apparel Group on Linkedin.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 at the Muscat Grand Mall in Oman and currently operates around 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the brand’s website, the name R&B is a combination of two words, Rare and Basics. While Rare stands for fast fashion, Basics denotes products that never go out of stock. A typical R&B store houses six sections: kids’ fashion, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, lingerie, footwear, accessories, and impulse-buy products.

In India, R&B is present at Forum Sujana Mall and L&T Musarambagh in Hyderabad; Commercial Street, Lulu International Shopping Malls, and Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru; and L&T Punjagutta in Hyderabad, Telangana among other locations.