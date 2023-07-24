Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Apparel Group’s fashion brand R&B opens outlet in Calicut

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
11
0
R&B store, Gokulam Galleria Mall in Calicut; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The latest store, located at Gokulam Galleri Mall, will be the 2nd store of the brand in Calicut and 10th in India

Mumbai: Retail fashion brand, Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group, has opened its latest outlet at Gokulam Galleri Mall near Federal Tower, Arayidathupalam, Calicut in Kerala, the company announced on social media. This is the brand’s second store in Calicut and its 10th in India. The first R&B store in Calicut is located at HiLite Mall.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B’s newest store in Gokulam Galleria Mall, making it the second store in Calicut, and the 10th in India,” the company announced on LinkedIn.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 at the Muscat Grand Mall in Oman and currently operates around 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the brand’s website, the name R&B is a combination of two words, Rare and Basics. While Rare stands for fast fashion, Basics denotes products that never go out of stock. A typical R&B store houses six sections: kids fashion, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, lingerie, footwear, accessories, and impulse-buy products.

In India, R&B is present at Forum Sujana Mall and L&T Musarambagh in Hyderabad; Commercial Street, Lulu International Shopping Malls, and Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru; and L&T Punjagutta in Hyderabad, Telangana among other locations.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Lulu Mall Lucknow hosts 2023 ICC World Cup trophy tour

Activities around the tour included interactive displays showcasing the history of cricket, photo opportunities with the real ICC Cricket World...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Lulu Mall Lucknow hosts 2023 ICC World Cup trophy tour

Lulu Mall Lucknow hosts 2023 ICC World Cup trophy tour

Indiaretailing Bureau -