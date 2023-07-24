Apparel Group’s fashion brand R&B opens outlet in Calicut

The latest store, located at Gokulam Galleri Mall, will be the 2nd store of the brand in Calicut and 10th in India

Mumbai: Retail fashion brand, Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group, has opened its latest outlet at Gokulam Galleri Mall near Federal Tower, Arayidathupalam, Calicut in Kerala, the company announced on social media. This is the brand’s second store in Calicut and its 10th in India. The first R&B store in Calicut is located at HiLite Mall.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Apparel Group brand R&B’s newest store in Gokulam Galleria Mall, making it the second store in Calicut, and the 10th in India,” the company announced on LinkedIn.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 at the Muscat Grand Mall in Oman and currently operates around 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the brand’s website, the name R&B is a combination of two words, Rare and Basics. While Rare stands for fast fashion, Basics denotes products that never go out of stock. A typical R&B store houses six sections: kids fashion, women’s fashion, men’s fashion, lingerie, footwear, accessories, and impulse-buy products.

In India, R&B is present at Forum Sujana Mall and L&T Musarambagh in Hyderabad; Commercial Street, Lulu International Shopping Malls, and Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru; and L&T Punjagutta in Hyderabad, Telangana among other locations.