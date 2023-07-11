Apparel Group appoints Sneha Mahant Mehta as CMO

Prior to joining Apparel Group, Mehta held positions in Vogue, GQ India, Gulf News, Ocean Blue Boating Pvt. Ltd. and Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.) and has an overall experience of over 14 years

Mumbai: Apparel Group that markets Charles & Keith, Aldo, Victoria’s Secrets, Bath & Body Works, and Tim Hortons among other global brands in India, has appointed Sneha Mahant Mehta as Head of Marketing, the latter announced on social media.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Marketing (Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Aldo and more) at Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.” Sneha Mahant Mehta posted on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining Apparel Group, Mehta held positions in Vogue, GQ India, Gulf News, Ocean Blue Boating Pvt. Ltd. and Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.) and has an overall experience of over 14 years.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from R&B Fashion, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.