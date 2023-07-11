Google News
spot_img
spot_img
People

Apparel Group appoints Sneha Mahant Mehta as CMO

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
30
0
Sneha Mahanta Mehta, CMO, Apparel Group ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Prior to joining Apparel Group, Mehta held positions in Vogue, GQ India, Gulf News, Ocean Blue Boating Pvt. Ltd. and Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.) and has an overall experience of over 14 years

Mumbai: Apparel Group that markets Charles & Keith, Aldo, Victoria’s Secrets, Bath & Body Works, and Tim Hortons among other global brands in India, has appointed Sneha Mahant Mehta as Head of Marketing, the latter announced on social media.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Marketing (Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Aldo and more) at Apparel Group India Pvt. Ltd.” Sneha Mahant Mehta posted on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining Apparel Group, Mehta held positions in Vogue, GQ India, Gulf News, Ocean Blue Boating Pvt. Ltd. and Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.) and has an overall experience of over 14 years.

Apparel Group markets a host of global brands in India including Charles & Keith, Aldo, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, La Senza among other labels.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from R&B Fashion, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.

spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleAnagha R Ratna -

Campus Activewear unveils first COCO store in Bengaluru

Located at Srinivas Nagar, Banashankari, the newly opened store is the third outlet of Campus in Bengaluru Bengaluru: Athleisure footwear brand...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Campus Activewear store

Campus Activewear unveils first COCO store in Bengaluru

Anagha R Ratna -