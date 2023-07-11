Apparel Group’s fashion brand R&B opens 9th store in India

Located at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, Bengaluru, the newly launched store becomes the 4th store of the brand in city and 9th in India

Bengaluru: Fashion brand, Rare and Basics (R&B), owned by Apparel Group has launched its latest outlet in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, the newly launched store becomes the 4th store of the brand in city and 9th in India.

“R&B Fashion’s new store in Phoenix Market City, Bengaluru is now operational,” said Vandana Singh, assistant manager, real estate at Apparel Group India in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

“The brand offers exceptional clothing for children, women and men. Add to that an amazing selection of footwear and accessories in a variety of styles to compliment the products perfectly and complete the look,” she added.

Apparel Group launched R&B in October 2012 at Muscat Grand Mall in Oman and currently operates around over 70 stores across seven countries including India, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the company said in a previous press release.

In India, R&B is currently present in Kozhikode (Kerala), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Telangana.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE. Apart from R&B Fashion, Apparel Group markets more than 80 brands including global brands in India including Aldo, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Victoria’s Secret.