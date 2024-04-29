Skechers opens 21st store in Gujarat

Located at Shyamal Crossing, Ahmedabad, the latest store is the retailer’s 21st store

New Delhi: California-based footwear retailer Skechers has opened a new store in Gujarat, an industry official revealed on social media on Monday.

“Exciting news for all the shoe lovers in Gujarat! Skechers has just opened its 21st store in Shyamal Crossing, Ahmedabad,” shared Dinesh U Khangani, Director of Business Development, Shivera Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd on his LinkedIn while sharing photos of the store.

“Congratulations to the amazing team behind this successful launch, including Rahul Vira, Manish Chandra, Samson Budden, Hemant Maitey, Nikhil Shwetabh, Kailash Gianani and team KS Ruchilifestyle. Cheers to your hard work and dedication!” he added in the post.

Founded in 1992, Skechers South Asia is a subsidiary of Sketchers USA. The retailer designs, develops and markets a range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The brand provides its products in 180 countries.